Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 341,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

