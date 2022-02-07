Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 341,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

