Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 293.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465,651 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $85,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,281,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,337,000 after purchasing an additional 125,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,668,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,157,000 after purchasing an additional 168,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.