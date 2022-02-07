Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. 1,704,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

