Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$225.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.32. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.26. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

