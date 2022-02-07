Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.97. 114,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,197,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

