BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $12.60 on Friday. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.