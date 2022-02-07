Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.73 Million

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $287.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.26 million and the highest is $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

BRX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 285,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,179. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

