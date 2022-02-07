Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE BRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
