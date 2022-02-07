Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.