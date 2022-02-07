Broadwood Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,461 shares during the period. OncoCyte makes up 3.1% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned about 18.81% of OncoCyte worth $61,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX remained flat at $$1.69 on Monday. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,205. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $155.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.71.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

