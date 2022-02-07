Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $291.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.60 million and the highest is $301.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $228.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CRMT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,367. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

