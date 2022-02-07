Brokerages Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

GNPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 537,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,090,700. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex in the second quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Genprex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

