Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.68 Million

Feb 7th, 2022

Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $235.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.27 million and the lowest is $229.38 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $715.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $733.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

PEB stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,028 shares of company stock worth $748,877. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

