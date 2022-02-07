Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.