Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $18,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after buying an additional 287,028 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

