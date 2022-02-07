Brokerages Expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,409 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,972,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

