Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESA. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.97. 646,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

