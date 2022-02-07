Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $155.70

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. 5,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,467. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $10,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

