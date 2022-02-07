Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Price Target at C$45.23

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX opened at C$39.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.31 and a 1 year high of C$45.05.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.