Brokerages Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,105,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

