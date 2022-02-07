Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Target Price at C$6.57

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

FVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of FVI stock traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$4.42. The company had a trading volume of 824,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,876. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$10.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

