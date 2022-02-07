Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $236.21

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $188.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.52. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

