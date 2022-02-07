Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT at $223.00

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KXSCF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF remained flat at $$127.50 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 565. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.