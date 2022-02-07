Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target at $74.75

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

