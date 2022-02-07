Brokers Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $133.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

