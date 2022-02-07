Brokers Set Expectations for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.70 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 299,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

