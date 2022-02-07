Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,586,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

