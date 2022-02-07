Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,233. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

