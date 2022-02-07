Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.28 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $50.28 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00319095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,733,568,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,636,762,644 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

