Caas Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 73.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,752 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,904 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $43,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 546,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.