Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.87 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,378,413 shares of company stock worth $278,937,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

CERT stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.