Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 386,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $372,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

