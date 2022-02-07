Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $14.18 on Monday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

