Caas Capital Management LP Takes $4.92 Million Position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

