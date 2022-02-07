Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,567,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STER opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56. Sterling Check Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

