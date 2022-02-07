Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will report sales of $677.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.50 million to $681.40 million. Caleres reported sales of $570.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $14,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Caleres by 11,135.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 534,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caleres by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 91.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 21,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,998. Caleres has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

