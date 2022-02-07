Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 3.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.73. 1,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,814,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

Several research firms have commented on CPE. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.