Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.81.

NYSE CPT opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

