Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.090-$6.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.450-$1.490 EPS.

CPT traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,151. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $159.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.81.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

