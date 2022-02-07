Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell (LON:LAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.22% from the company’s previous close.

LON LAM opened at GBX 31.75 ($0.43) on Monday. Lamprell has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 88.46 ($1.19). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

Lamprell Company Profile

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

