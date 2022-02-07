Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell (LON:LAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.22% from the company’s previous close.
LON LAM opened at GBX 31.75 ($0.43) on Monday. Lamprell has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 88.46 ($1.19). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.
Lamprell Company Profile
