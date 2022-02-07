Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

