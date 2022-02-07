Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 579.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.