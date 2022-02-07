Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 579.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.