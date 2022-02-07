Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Denbury in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.
DEN opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $91.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denbury by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Denbury by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,172,000 after purchasing an additional 240,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
