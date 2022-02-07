Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $93.00 at MKM Partners

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Capri has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.