Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSFFF. raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.