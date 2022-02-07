Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.
Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.
