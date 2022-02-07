CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $201,215.92 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $40.28 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -115.09 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,623,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

