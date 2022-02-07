CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.59 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.