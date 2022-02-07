Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $158.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $143.55 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.