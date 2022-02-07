Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Decreased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.84 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

