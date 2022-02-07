Cartica Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 14th (NASDAQ:CITEU)

Cartica Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CITEU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 14th. Cartica Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cartica Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Cartica Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

